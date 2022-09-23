Sony delays the releases of ‘Madame Web’ and ‘Kraven the Hunter’

Sony is doing settings in its Cinematic Universe based on characters from spider-man. After the little bump of Morbiuswhich even persecutes some of its actors, it seems that the major is rethinking the way in which it is going to release its next films, among which stand out Kraven the Hunter, Madame Web and a movie The dead starring Bad Bunny -and no, it’s not fake-. Sony has announced that your schedule of premieres change and that all these films will take more months on these lists to reach theaters.

Sony changes release dates Madame Web, Kraven and El Muerto

madam webwhich we recently learned more about, will introduce us to dakota johnson as the main character in a prequel focused on the heroine that will tell us how this mentor and oracle Spider-Man ended up paralyzed and with psychic powers. Directed by S J Clarksonhas in his cast Sydney Sweeney, Adam Scott and Emma Roberts. It is a rather strange project, which was going to be released in July 2023 but ended up taking hold in October 2023 and is now going on sale. February 16, 2024. The reason? They needed a date off Insidious 5.







Sony’s calendar change has directly affected Kraven the Hunterwho stars Aaron Taylor Johnsonand which features Ariana DeBose and Russell Crowe, in its cast directed by J C Chandor (The most violent year). The production has had an absurd journey in terms of release dates. It started out targeting January 13, 2023, but has jumped to October 6, 2023. Curiously, there is an untitled film that has jumped from July 2024 to July 12 of the same year and many speculate that it is the third installment of Venom with Tom Hardy, whose script is underway.

“ Sony Reshapes The Multiverse Of Spider-Man Characters

It could also be the strange spin off The dead by Bad Bunny, although he has explained that this film is still scheduled for early 2024. Spider-Man: Crossing the Multiversesequel to the famous Spider-Man: A new universe which was originally going to consist of two installments, will be a movie. arrive on June 2, 2023 and its sequel throughout 2024. Sony is still looking for how to monetize Spider-Man and his universe, and although Kevin Feig gave him good advice to deal with and manage sagas or licenses, the truth is that beyond Hardy’s symbiote he has not been very successful.