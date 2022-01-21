Sony denies having increased PS4 production due to PS5 stock difficulties – Nerd4.life

The increase of PS4 production in 2022 it is not linked to the supply difficulties of PS5. Speaking with NLab, Sony effectively denied the Bloomberg report, and claimed that “There was no plan to end PS4 production at the end of last year.” Furthermore, the amount of new PS4s to be produced in the course of 2022 had already been planned since the launch of PS5.

In short, the information on Sony’s run for cover due to PS5 production problems, due to the semiconductor crisis, would be inaccurate, if not quite false. The extra million PS4 was decided well in advance.

Unfortunately, such issues arise from two basic problems which are unavoidable. The first is the aforementioned semiconductor crisis, which does not allow the supply of more in-demand electronic devices to meet demand. The second is the lengthening of generational transitions, which now see machines of different generations overlap for years, creating a certain confusion in potential customers, as well as a fair amount of anger in those who see the new generation consoles as under exploited.

After all, Sony has officially declared that it wants to continue supporting PS4 for at least three years, so it is also normal that it continues to produce new units, also considering the global success of the console.