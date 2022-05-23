Sony Executive Wants Zendaya’s Involvement in Spider-Man 4 » Hero Network

After Spider-Man: No Way Home hit theaters and surprised all Marvel Studios fans by presenting the previous film versions of the spider hero, little or nothing is known about the fourth film. What is certain is that this is not the last we will see of Tom Holland’s Spidey and that his story seems to have just begun. That is why, recently, a Sony executive mentioned that he expects the return of Zendaya as MJ for the fourth film, in addition to the participation of Jon Watts as director.

CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group talks about Spider-Man 4

Thus, in a recent interview with Deadline, Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group, indicated that he wants the participation of Tom Holland as the protagonist in Spider-Man 4, in addition to having Jon Watts as the director of the film. and Zendaya in her role as MJ.

It was after being asked about Sony’s future plans that Tom Rothman spoke about the entire future of the Spider-Man saga:

We have our Marvel business, which is divided into three branches. There’s the Spider-Man movies, and we’re currently working on two Spider-Verse sequels to our Oscar-winning animated movie, with Lord and Miller. We look forward to starting work on the next Spider-Man movie. Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

It’s here that Rothman was asked if this new Spider-Man movie would once again feature the all-star trio of Jon Watts, Tom Holland, and Zendaya:

All that group, we hope. Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment Motion Picture Group

The participation of Tom Holland is almost confirmed due to the actor’s commitment to the character. On the other hand, it’s highly unlikely that we’ll see Zendaya again considering her conclusion in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Let’s remember that everyone forgets Peter Parker after Doctor Strange’s spell and our arachnid hero decides not to tell his friends anything, for his safety and well-being in the future.

