Sony: FBI returned $ 154 million in Bitcoin

Sony Group Corporation based in Tokyo was stolen of $ 154 million by one of her employees, that li has converted to Bitcoin.

The United States FBI filed a lawsuit two days ago for return the stolen sum after having tracked and seized them.

Sony, $ 154 million in Bitcoin stolen and returned

According to Press release of the Southern of California Department of Justice, the FBI allegedly acted in the interest and protection of Sony Group Corporation, managing to trace, seize and return the sum of $ 154 million converted into 3,879 Bitcoins, valued at more than $ 180 million today, robbed by one of his employees.

Rei Ishii is the name of the thief employee of Sony’s subsidiary, Sony Life Insurance Company Ltd who allegedly was arrested for theft. In practice, last May 2021, Ishii would have falsified the instructions of a company transaction and would have transferred the $ 154 million to his bank account in La Jolla, California.

The investigation claims that the employee allegedly suffered converted the stolen sum into Bitcoin, but apparently this move wasn’t enough to make him lose track. And in fact, the kidnapping warrant was authorized last June, the month after Ishii’s settlement.

US FBI tracks Bitcoin

The electronics giant only reviewed the stolen sum this month after the FBI and law enforcement were able to track Bitcoin transfers.

Practically, the US FBI managed to identify approximately 3,879.16 Bitcoins, representing the proceeds of funds stolen from a Sony Life subsidiary, which had been transferred to a specific Bitcoin address and then to an offline cryptocurrency cold wallet.

In this regard, the prosecutor Randy Grossman he said:

“It is our intention to return the stolen money to the victim of this daring theft, and today’s action helps us do so. This case is an example of the overtime work of Japanese FBI and law enforcement agents, who collaborated to track down this virtual money. Criminals should take note: You can’t rely on cryptocurrency to hide your illicit earnings from law enforcement. The United States is coordinating extensively with its international partners to prevent crime and recover stolen funds “

Also the FBI special agent in charge Suzanne Turner expressed his opinion as follows:

“The FBI was able to recover these stolen funds for two very important reasons. First, Sony and Citibank immediately contacted and worked with law enforcement as soon as the theft was discovered, and the FBI worked in partnership with both to locate the funds. Second, the FBI’s international footprint through our legal offices and the pre-existing relationships we have established in foreign countries – in this case with Japan – has allowed law enforcement to coordinate and identify the subject. The technical expertise of the FBI was able to trace the money to the subject’s cryptocurrency wallet and seize those funds “

The patent on cryptocurrency betting

Despite the US FBI’s message to criminals, it was clear about “not relying” on crypto to steal, electronics and video game giant Sony would instead required a patent on cryptocurrencies last September.

It is a patent to allow its users to bet in video games, like live matches, using cryptocurrencies. Specifically, Sony would have applied for trademark registration ‘PlayStation’ in Brazil to trade in cryptocurrencies.

In fact, already in May 2021, Sony had presented a patent application to the United States Patent Office, for one betting platform that could also accept bitcoins. The subject of the patent was the “e-sports betting platform”, a sort of multimedia digital casino.