Sony focuses on electric cars with Sony Mobility and unveils the Vision-S 02 SUV
At CES 2020, Sony had amazed everyone by making its debut the Vision-S, one electric concept car. Although it was initially speculated that the company might want to enter the electric car sector, Sony later specified that the car would not be mass-produced and would only serve as a test bed for all. a number of technologies directly developed that may someday be present on self-driving vehicles.
Apparently, however, there are some interesting news. In fact, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony brought another electric car, the SUV version of the Vision-S, nicknamed “Vision-S 02“. What’s even more interesting, though, is that Sony has decided to create the new company.”Sony Mobility” through which “intends to explore the entry into the electric vehicle market“.
Soon to understand if in the future we will really be able to drive Sony-branded electric cars but it is clear that the company is planning something very interesting. When Sony unveiled the Vision-S at CES 2020, it said it stood working with Magna to develop the car. Will Magna be involved in the new Sony Mobility company? It will be interesting to find out. Sony Mobility will be officially created in the spring. At that point, more details about the project will surely be shared.
As for the new SUV, Sony briefly talked about some of its features, focusing above all on the technologies available. This new model is obviously based on the sedan presented in 2020. It has slightly larger dimensions and is able, depending on the interior configuration, to offer up to 7 seats. The powertrain is the same used on the sedan.
So, we have two electric motors able to offer, each, a power of 200 kW. The interiors are characterized by the presence of a large panel containing the instrumentation displays, the infotainment display and the one for the front passenger. Two additional screens are available for those sitting in the back. Obviously there is also no lack of advanced assisted driving solutions thanks to the presence of 40 sensors divided between cameras, radar, ultrasonic sensors and LiDAR.