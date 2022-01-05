Sony focuses on electric cars with Sony Mobility and unveils the Vision-S 02 SUV

At CES 2020, Sony had amazed everyone by making its debut the Vision-S, one electric concept car. Although it was initially speculated that the company might want to enter the electric car sector, Sony later specified that the car would not be mass-produced and would only serve as a test bed for all. a number of technologies directly developed that may someday be present on self-driving vehicles.

Apparently, however, there are some interesting news. In fact, at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony brought another electric car, the SUV version of the Vision-S, nicknamed “Vision-S 02“. What’s even more interesting, though, is that Sony has decided to create the new company.”Sony Mobility” through which “intends to explore the entry into the electric vehicle market“.

Soon to understand if in the future we will really be able to drive Sony-branded electric cars but it is clear that the company is planning something very interesting. When Sony unveiled the Vision-S at CES 2020, it said it stood working with Magna to develop the car. Will Magna be involved in the new Sony Mobility company? It will be interesting to find out. Sony Mobility will be officially created in the spring. At that point, more details about the project will surely be shared.