Sony had considered Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves for Kraven the Hunter

Sony Pictures had considered Brad Pitt and Keanu Reeves for the role of Kraven the Hunter.

After the incredible commercial success of Venom (2018), the Sony Pictures accelerated the production of the films of its cinematic universe centered on the villains and secondary characters of the comics of Spider-Man including Kraven the Hunter, to which a film directed by JC Chandor (Triple Frontier) and written by Richard Wenk (The Equalizer).

In the last few hours it has been confirmed that Aaron Taylor-Johnson (interpreter of Pietro Maximoff / Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron) was chosen by Sony to play the character but, apparently, the major had considered other actors of a certain caliber for the role. In fact, during the night, the journalist Justin Kroll from Deadline revealed on Twitter that Sony had considered Brad Pitt, Keanu Reeves, John David Washington And Adam Driver before Aaron Taylor-Johnson signed for the film. Furthermore, according to Kroll’s sources, Taylor-Johnson’s performance in Bullet Train he would have prompted the firm’s executives to entrust him with the role.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has signed a contract for multiple films but Sony has not yet officially announced the casting. The project, scheduled for January 13, 2023, will be produced by Avi Arad And Matt Tolmach while the screenplay will be edited by Art Marcum And Matt Holloway (Punisher: War Zone, Transformers: The Last Knight, Men in Black: International) And Richard Wenk (Jack Reacher – Point of no return). The film, according to statements by Richard Wenk, will be inspired by the famous comic book story Kraven’s last hunt from JM DeMatteis although it’s unclear whether it will involve Spider-Man’s Tom Holland.

