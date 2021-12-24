Sony has excluded the 2016 female film from the celebratory box set – Nerd4.life

Sony ruled out the Ghostbusters of 2016, the completely female one, from celebratory casket recently released, called Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection. To complain not only many fans, but also the director of the film himself, Paul Feig, who did not like at all this attempt to erase the franchise of his film from the memory.

Feig: “Um … Sony, there must have been a mistake. We have a lot of fans, there were Bill, Dan and Ernie and the year of release won the Kids Choice Award for Best Feature Film. I guess it was just an oversight. #weareallghostbusters“

The protagonists of the film were Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Leslie Jones, with the participation of Chris Hemsworth. At the time of writing this news Sony has not taken any official position on the matter.

Many believe that the 2016 Ghostbusters was excluded because it was set in a different narrative universe from the others, but according to some it is simply an attempt to remove it, given the failure and the reactions had at the time from the most radical fans.

The Ghostbusters Ultimate Collection currently contains Ghostbusters (1984), Ghostbusters II (1989) and the very recent Ghostbusters: Afterlife (2021), which was seen in theaters this November. It will be available for purchase starting February 1, 2022 (currently bookable).