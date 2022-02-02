Sony has lowered the sales forecasts of the console for the fiscal year – Nerd4.life

Sony has lowered sales forecasts from PS5 as regards the current fiscal year, thus reducing the quantity of units sold expected by March 2022 by several million, based on the data released at the end of the third quarter.

We have seen how sales are at 17.2 million units, which despite being a very positive figure places the new console behind the performance of PS4 and demonstrating how the semiconductor crisis has had negative influences in the spread of PS5.

PS5 continues to be difficult to buy on the market

This necessarily implies also a revision of the sales forecasts for the end of the fiscal year, which in fact have been lowered considerably by Sony.

Initially, the company had expected to be able to sell 14.8 million PS5 in the current fiscal year, which ends at the end of March 2022, but the data must necessarily have changed: the new forecasts speak of 11.5 million PS5 sold by the end of the fiscal year. “Unfortunately,” explained Sony CFO Hiroki Totoki, “Due to limitations on components in production, especially semiconductors, and due to an increase in the time required for distribution for problems in the global production chain, we have revised downward forecast for PS5 hardware sales in the fiscal year to 11.5 million units. “

According to Totoki, these problems are destined to continue for a while longer: “The limitations the supply of components is expected to continue, but we continue our efforts to try to keep up with the strong demand for PS5 “, explained the CFO. There are no precise predictions on how much the situation will improve, which makes the numbers still uncertain. the near future.

Otherwise, we also saw declining software sales in the last quarter, amid an increase in PS Plus subscribers.