Sony: here are the new stacked CMOS sensors with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology. Double the sensitive area

One direction taken by sensor manufacturers for years now is to maximize the light-sensitive surface, to optimize its capture. In this sense, the backlit sensors had brought great innovations first and then the ‘stacked’ ones.

Sony is among the leaders in this field and has unveiled yet another innovation, which promises to raise the performance bar again. Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation has succeeded in developing the first stacked CMOS image sensor with 2-Layer Transistor Pixel technology. Unlike normal CMOS image sensors, in which the photodiodes and pixel transistors occupy the same substrate, Sony’s new technology separates the photodiodes from the pixel transistors by placing them on different layers, thus maximizing the area dedicated to capturing the images. photons.

The transistor area still takes up a lot of space today, although the circuitry has already been moved ‘downstairs’ to stacked sensors. A stacked CMOS image sensor adopts a layered structure: the pixel chip, made up of backlit pixels, is superimposed on a logic layer, which houses the signal processing circuits. Inside the pixel chip, the photodiodes, which serve to convert light into electrical signals, and the pixel transistors, which control the signals, are placed next to each other on the same layer.

Sony’s new architecture represents an evolution from current stacked CMOS image sensors. Always using its exclusive stacked technology, Sony has managed to arrange the photodiodes and pixel transistors on separate substrates, placed one on top of the other, effectively adding a layer to the silicon sandwich.. Furthermore, since all transistors, except TRG (Transfer Gate), i.e. reset (RST), selection (SEL) and amplification (AMP) transistors, no longer have to share the layer with the photodiodes, it becomes possible increase the size of the amplification transistors, being able to work best on noise reduction.

The new architecture brings great benefits, practically succeeding in double the sensitive area: in this way the level of the saturation signal also doubles compared to conventional image sensors, the dynamic range is extended and thanks to the greater space for the amplifying transistors, the noise is reduced, all in the perspective of a overall improvement of the shooting characteristics of the sensor and of the final image quality.

With the new technology, the pixels have a structure that allows them to maintain or improve their current properties, not only with the same size, but also in the case of smaller pixels, and therefore also in the event of an increase in resolution and number of pixels crammed on the sensor.

According to the press release, the technology will probably initially be applied to smartphone sensors, but as already happened in the case of the BSI Exmor R and stacked Exmor RS sensors, it could also land on cameras with large sensors.

Gift ideas, why waste time and risk making mistakes?

GIVE A GOOD AMAZON!