Sony increases PS4 production to address PS5 shortage?

More than twelve months after its launch in stores, PlayStation 5 is still difficult to find, production chains are working at low speed due to the chip crisis and therefore having constant supplies for PS5 (but the same is also true for high-end GPUs and Xbox Series X) is not easy.

According to a Bloomberg report, to compensate for the PS5 production problems Sony is thinking of increasing the production of the old PlayStation 4. There has never been any announcement regarding the end of production of the old-gen console (at least for the Slim model. , Since PS4 PRO is out of production for some time) but according to Takashi Mochizuki’s report, the Japanese giant has already asked factories in China to produce more PS4s than the previous year, and this despite the console’s sales being rather low in recent months.

The strategy, strange as it may seem, is that of provide a cost-effective alternative to consumers, keep the PlayStation brand on the market and at the same time stay on good terms with Asian suppliers. We add, at this point it could also be conceivable a price cut to reposition PS4 on the market, the console is sold for 299 euros, a figure that is certainly not cheap to date considering that at the same price it is possible to buy Xbox Series S and with 100 euros more, PS5 Digital.