Sony invests in monoAI Technology for the metaverse and VR / AR / MR – Nerd4.life

Sony Interactive Entertainment is investing in monoAI Technology, owner of the XR Cloud platform. According to the report, we are talking about 750 million yen raised by the Sony Innovation Fund.

Moto Tsuchikawa, Chief Investment Manager of Sony Innovation Fundcommented: “monoAI Technology is a startup that continues to grow steadily providing value in the Metaverse and XR areas [ndr, termine usato per riferirsi a VR, AR e MR]. We would like to consider a commercial collaboration with the Sony group and meet the challenges of the company. ”

Sony is not the only investor, with society the likes of SEGA, Koei Tecmo Games, Cygames, and NTT Communications Corporation involved.

Here are others information on monoAI from a blurb on its official website: “monoAI focused on the possibilities of virtual space from the very beginning and developed the” XR CLOUD “virtual space platform using its own technology. In recent years, the potential of the Metaverse has received a lot attention, and Bloomberg estimates that the market will expand to $ 783.3 billion in 2024. monoAI has raised funds for research and development and strengthening the business in order to lead the market by strengthening “XR CLOUD”, which we develop in the ‘area of ​​the metaverse. ”

monoAI already has a fair amount of experience in the gaming industry, having collaborated on Japanese projects for smartphones and consoles. The studio also has a number of games in the pipeline for mobile devices.

Sony is also in talks with Tobii for PS VR2 eye-tracking technologies.