Sony is giving free days to subscribers

PlayStation Plus he is undoubtedly living a period in which people talk about him even more than usual. The home subscription service Sony, in fact, it has aroused more than a chat in recent weeks, after the controversy over the inclusion of Godfall Challenger Edition in its line-up of free games – an incomplete version of the campaign game, which PC users could simultaneously get for free from the Epic Games Store with no subscription to pay.

In an in-depth study, we too reasoned about the need, for PS Plus, to decide what to do when we grow up – and shortly thereafter the indiscretion of Spartacus, the future subscription service that would debut in 2022.

Will PlayStation Plus find its way into the future?

Until then, though, there was a bit of a sense that Sony was trying to to put a patch after the controversy for Godfall.

We have seen, for example, a substantial discount proposed for the subscription on the PlayStation Store, several extra monthly bonuses for subscribers and, now, we are also learning about a small Christmas present delivered to some users.

How do we learn from Reddit, in fact, some gamers are reporting that they have received an email directly from PlayStation, in which they were informed that they were recipients of a small Christmas gift.

The latter consists of a extension of your subscription, and apparently it is mostly being sent to users whose subscription expires shortly and / or during the holidays.

For example, player Sikayduh writes that his subscription was supposed to expire on December 25, but he received notice from Sony that he was the recipient of 10 days of extra subscription for free, so you can still enjoy the holidays without having to pay for the renewal.

The subscription, we remind you, allows you to access online video games on PS4 and PS5. Furthermore, even if redeemed, the monthly games associated with your profile are no longer playable if you do not have an active subscription – but would return in case of future renewal.

The message sent by PlayStation therefore reads:

«Happy Holidays from PlayStation Plus! We really care that you have fun-filled parties, therefore we have extended the duration of your subscription by ten days ».

This way, gift recipients can both play online and access the games they’ve redeemed over the months – for the duration of the holidays.

For all the further details on PlayStation Plus, which on PS5 also allows you to access the on-demand games of the PS Plus Collection, we refer you to our dedicated in-depth study.