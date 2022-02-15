Sony Link Buds: ‘The hole with the headset around’

That of True Wireless Stereo headphones a constantly growing market, which is valid today 3.8 million pieces and in the next year will exceed 4 milliongoing to account for 50% of the headphone market. A ‘premium’ sector where the weight of the segment with prices over 100 represents 75% of the market in terms of value. Faced with the plethora of TWS earphones, even with affordable prices, it is therefore the premium products that represent the real focal point for manufacturers.

Among them there is certainly Sony, which plays many cards in this sector, including the ace of the WF-1000XM4, undisputed queens on the front of Noise Canceling technology. We recently reviewed a model that Sony considers’entry level‘the WF-C500, which are also interesting in their own way.

Not all donuts hit the hole: Sony Link Buds, s

The product that Sony presents today and that we have had the opportunity to try for a few days in preview is halfway in terms of price: Sony Link Buds. Someone shouts at the miracle: finally a pair of Sony headphones with a proper name and not identified only by an aseptic abbreviation.

These headphones represent a step change for Sony and are definitely groundbreaking. The commercial motto of the Polo candy in the 1980s it was: ‘The hole with the mint around it‘. In this case for the Sony Link Buds we could cripple it in ‘The hole with the headset around’.

The fundamental feature of these headphones is precisely the fact of being the first fully open true wireless. In fact the very particular donut transducer leaves a central opening of about 3 millimeters, which totally lets external sounds pass through.

The concept from which the Japanese engineers started: ‘If in the in-ear headphones we have to study technologies to reintroduce external sounds into the ear – Transparency mode or Ambient Mode – why not let them in directly? ‘ I will better deal with the theme in the impressions of use, but the concept in its simplicity very effective. These headphones are aimed at an audience that wants the convenience of TWS, but also always remain connected with the surrounding worldbeing able to talk to friends and colleagues without removing the headphones and at the same time listen to the sounds of the street or announcements at the station and airport.

The exact opposite of the bubble created by Noise Canceling or the passive isolation generally created by in-ear headphones

The holes with the earphone around make the wearability one of their strengths. The shape, vaguely reminiscent of a peanut, finds space easily in the ear and the customizable fit with 5 kinds of silicone inserts (XS, S, M, L, XL) that optimize the grip inside the pavilion. Once you have found the right insert (for me in two different sizes depending on the ear), also thanks to the weight of only 4.2 grams, the earphones can be worn for a long time without discomfort and also used in sports activities. The water protection with IPX4 certification allows them to be used without problems even in intense activities that could expose them to contact with sweat and outdoors. The case has also been miniaturized and, thanks to the weight of 35 grams and the rounded shape, it finds space in all pockets, even those of sportswear.

Despite the featherweight, the autonomy made available by the earphones reaches 5.5 hours, 17.5 in total using the refills of the case. The earphones do not provide – of course, due to physical conformation – Noise Canceling technologies, but ‘steal’ the V1 Processor to the older sisters WF-1000XM4. The processor power is used to optimize voice capture, also taking advantage of advanced algorithms trained by Machine Learning for minimize background noises and give more prominence to our speech during phone calls and video calls. Also present the function Speak-to-Chat which, if activated from the menu, pauses the music as soon as we start talking, so as to be able to converse with the people around us without having to act on the commands to stop music playback.

Speaking of controls, the Sony Link Buds aren’t there n keys, n touch controls: Sony has implemented a particular control system that detects, probably through the microphones, the touch of the finger in the area just in front of the tragus. With a double or triple tap to the right or left (the single currently not available, probably to avoid ‘false positives’ and unwanted commands at the slightest touch) it is possible to manage the progress of the tracks and the volume, or assign commands to the recall voice assistant or Spotify playlist management. As on the top of the range we find a proximity sensor on the headphones, which deactivates playback when you take them off and restarts it when you put them on again.

Speaking of volume, the V1 processor also offers the automatic adaptive volume control. Not creating passive isolation, in fact, listening with the Sony Link Buds very sensitive to the level of external noise. The control is too sensitive to varying the volume of external noises and in use I preferred to disable this function and, if necessary, act on the volume with the manual control, which by the way not providing for the use of touch surfaces or keys can also be used with the wet hands.

Sony Link Buds: the hole is there, but not in the water

After a few days of use, I must say that the Sony Link Buds convinced me and in some scenarios they have become my favorite headphones. Two above all: the evening loading of the dishwasher and use on the PC in home smartworking. In the second case, the lightness allows you to wear them for a long time without hassle and to talk to those at home without having to take them off. Similar speech for the boring evening moment of clearing the tables and loading the dishwasher: headphones allow you to have background music, without losing contact with the outside world and with the rest of the familyat that juncture in which perhaps there is also a need for interaction in the preparation of the backpack for school by the girls.

I found them, then, the only headphones that can be worn while cooking. Not just a matter of hearing or not the noises around you (microwave oven, traditional oven timer, hood fan, pan sizzle), but above all the positioning of sounds. With headphones that isolate and then digitally re-enter the sound inside the ear, you can ‘hear’ the sounds around you, but practically losing their placement in space entirely. Looking at a pan in which oil is frying and hearing a sound that does not seem to come from the pan is a somewhat alienating and annoying experience. Or again, it is important to perceive that on our right there is a pan that sizzles, to avoid turning suddenly in that direction and risking burns, which can happen if you are lost in thought and you do not have the perception of the sounds around us. With the Link Buds, on the other hand, this problem is completely absent, as how not to have them on.

The behavior is also excellent as walking or running headphonesfor the same reason: indeed, especially in the second case, the correct positioning of sounds in the fundamental space. The vehicle approaching behind us, a horn or the noise of the tram: these are all sounds whose direction and volume are also fundamental to perceive.

Sony Link Buds are not very suitable headphones for commuting on public transport or for use in crowded and noisy contextswhere is it the volume needed to hear the music being played well becomes too high and a pair of headphones with passive or active isolation are much more suitable.

360 Reality Audio takes on a new meaning

The V1 processor also brings compatibility with the audio format 360 Reality Audio from Sony. Indeed, on these headphones the 360 ​​positional format makes even more sense. If the experience with in-ear headphones or with closed circumaurals is good and interesting (depending on the goodness of the remix and remastering), with these open earphones and nature transparent to 360 sounds, listening to the remastered tracks in 360 Reality Audio offers a very natural feeling, an almost perfect fusion between the music and the sounds of reality around us. I almost feel like, on these Link Buds, 360 Reality Audio finally makes sense.

Pros and cons

Defects? As mentioned, they are not suitable headphones for all situations: in noisy contexts a pair of WF-1000XM4 is much better. A lack, which I found in my personal case, is that of the Multi-Point connection, for example to use the headphones at the same time on the laptop and to answer calls on the mobile phone. It must be said that without removing the headphones it is possible to talk on the phone by placing it (almost) against the ear, or by putting circumaural headphones ‘on’.

There is also no support for high-resolution formats on LDAC codecs, but they are probably not considered Hi-Fi listening headphones. In this regard, the sound is unsuspectingly full-bodied, despite the donut driver. By default they have a sound with the mids a little too evident and a little mixed, but the control through the Sony Headphones app allows you to customize the equalizer and find the right compromise, with a final result definitely above expectations.

Are they worth a clean penny?

Certainly they cost more than ‘a penny laundered’: the list price of 180 it makes them play in the medium-high range of the market, where we also find the premium TWS headphones of previous generations. Certainly it is a unique product of its kind (the ‘open’ experience of earphones like the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live is not even comparable in terms of contact with the outside world and also of real wearability), perfect for some situations, but less suitable for others.

Sony Link Buds, for those who can afford it, can become the perfect complement to the WF-1000XM4; they can also be the perfect headphones for those who never want to lose ‘contact with the world’ and are not interested in creating a bubble of silence while listening to music. If you hate train or plane noise, they are certainly not the product for you.

