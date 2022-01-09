Sony London could be working on a live service game for PS5 – Nerd4.life

Sony London Studio seems to be working on a triple A game with live service elements for PS5, at least according to some job announcements published by the studio itself. Less well known than other PlayStation Studios, Sony London has made titles such as Blood & Truth for PlayStation VR, one of the most popular games among those exclusive to Sony’s VR headset, and SingStar.

In many of the job advertisements currently available, experience is required in the development and launch of triple A titles and it is considered a plus to have worked on a Game as a Service or “Ongoing” game and a game with “online multiplayer combat”.

The announcements don’t give any other details about the game in development, but it’s pretty clear where it’s headed, at least in terms of monetization system.

In a previous rumor, it was revealed that Sony London is working on a game with procedural elements, information that does not deny the latter.

Currently the software house seems to have 80 employees, but it is clear that it is expanding, at least according to the number of open job positions. It’s hard to say if the game in the works is for PlayStation VR2, given the studio’s past. Also because there is no mention of VR in the ads. However that may be, you can never tell.