Sony moves Ghostbusters: Legacy to the Top Gun: Maverick slot

Contrary to the rumors we have recently published, of a potential shift of Venom: Carnage’s Fury to the November 19, the Sony announced the slip of Ghostbusters: Legacy.

Initially planned for 1November 1, was projected towards the end of CinemaCon last week in Las Vegas. The film, particularly appreciated, had been compared to the films of Steven Spielberg it’s at Stranger Things from Netflix.

The film directed by Jason Reitman and produced by the father Ivan Reitman for the Columbia Pictures, will inherit the screens Imax and premium originally optioned by Paramount for Top Gun 2.

Ghostbusters: Legacy you will find yourself sharing the rooms with King Richard of the Warner Bros./HBO Max, which this weekend will have its world premiere at Telluride.

The plot of Ghostbusters: Legacy

Arriving in a small town, a single mother and her two children begin to discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy left by their grandfather.

The cast

Paul Rudd plays Mr. Grooberson, a teacher of protagonists Phoebe (McKenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), children of single mother Callie (Carrie Coon). Grooberson was a young boy in 1984 when the Ghostbusters fought Gozer in New York. An event that today is known as the “Manhattan Crossrip”, and is considered almost a myth by the youngest.

In the cast we also find Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things, IT), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers, Fargo, Avengers: Infinity War), Mckenna Grace (The terrifying adventures of Sabrina, Captain Marvel), Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim And Paul Rudd (Ant-Man, Avengers: Endgame). With them too Oliver Cooper.