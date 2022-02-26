Sony officially presented its new virtual reality peripheral for Playstation 5

Finally the new virtual reality device PSVR2 have been revealed by Sony.

In a post on the official PlayStation blog, the senior vice president of platform experience, Hideaki Nishino showed off the peripheral and said it was “especially pleased to reveal the striking new design.” He also noted that they have “an update and a final design image of our PlayStation VR2 Sense controller”.

The PSVR2 They are similar in shape to the PS VR2 Sense controller, which has a circular design that represents “the 360-degree view that players feel when they enter the world of virtual reality.”

The collection was inspired by the look of products related to the PlayStation 5, and the manager claims that the design team “had the next generation VR headset in mind” when creating the PS5 itself.

Nishino commented that features were carried over from the previous version of PS VR, “such as the headset’s adjustable reach that positions the reach area closer to or further from the face and the location of the stereo headset jack also remain the same, so the players will be familiar with it.”

PS VR2 will have 4K HDR visual support and new features such as headset feedback and the intuitive new PS VR2 Sense controller that creates a sense of deep immersion. Currently PS VR2 development kits are already owned by video game studios, so new virtual reality experiences are coming soon.