Sony opens direct sales in Europe, but Italy is currently excluded

New opportunities open up for those looking for PlayStation 5, and this time the news comes directly from Sony Interactive Entertainment which is about to launch a direct sales system. The Japanese company is in fact intent on open a direct sales channel with its users, even if initially limited and which unfortunately does not include in this extension to Italy.

In fact, Sony will allow you to buy PlayStation 5 directly from the source, but this will only be possible for a few lucky users. Just sign up, or be registered on the official PlayStation site (the same account you use on the console) to be able to participate in the draw for users who will be able to purchase the next-gen console. But, as we said before, Only users from the USA, UK, France, Germany, Holland, Belgium and Luxembourg will be able to participate in this draw.

The users drawn will have a limited period of time to make the purchase, while supplies last. To then receive the console directly at home. In fact, a system of direct sales from Sony to its users.

Hoping that this system will soon be extended to the Italian territory as well, we would like to point out that in the afternoon you will be able to take home a PlayStation 5 bundle thanks to the GameStop restock. Find all the details in this article.

