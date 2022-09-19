Sony Pictures replicates Warner Bros. and also delays its superhero movies

As much as they are the most profitable movies of the moment, the superhero genre is not without production problems and strategic release planning changes. We experienced the most serious case a couple of months ago when Warner Bros canceled the batgirl, when this was almost finished. Weeks later he continued to worry fans when he delayed the Shazam and Aquaman sequels. Now it has been Marvel’s turn, but not by Disney, but rather by Sony Pictures. The Japanese study has just announced that madam web Y Kraven the Hunter They will arrive later than expected.

The event comes a little preceded by the bump of Morbius at the box office and by critics. The origin story of the villain It is on all the lists of the worst stories of the year and it is not for less. That is why perhaps Sony wants to take things easy and not speed up more than necessary in this kind of universe of Spider-man enemies. The first victim was madam web, a tape of which we know very little, except that Dakota Johnson will star in it and that names will appear in the casting such as Emma Roberts and Sydney Sweeney. It was going to be released in July 2023, then there was talk of October 2023 and finally, it will hit theaters on February 16, 2024. Supposedly, Sony Pictures would be looking for a date released upon the arrival of Insidious 5.

The other blockbuster that has been affected has been Kraven the Hunter. It is starring Aaron Taylor Johnson and supposedly, its update puts it in theaters on October 6. The most insignificant change corresponds to a proposal without confirmation of title that has passed from June 12 to the same date in July 2024that is, exactly one month later.

This last change, according to the main speculations, could belong to the arrival of Venom 3 or the spin-off of The deadtape that singer Bad Bunny will star. At the moment, the only production company that has managed to put together a successful cinematographic universe for both critics and fans has been Disney and Marvel. Especially because of the executive producer Kevin Feige. DC and Warner, on the other hand, found their best films in the individual installments. (joker, the suicide squad, batman). Sony, beyond Venom’s two solo adventures, has not caught on with his proposals either.