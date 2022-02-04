Sony PlayStation 5: with Amazon Prime an extra chance to buy it

Due to the commodity and semiconductor crisis, buying the new generation technology products has unfortunately become very difficult. Reason why initiatives such as that of Amazon that we tell you here can be of great interest. The well-known e-commerce has in fact updated the PlayStation 5 product page pointing out how the members Amazon Prime have priority access to PlayStation 5 until March 31, 2022.







This does not mean that users with a basic subscription cannot buy the new generation console but, simply, that in the case of a few units available, priority will be given to those who have subscribed to Amazon Prime. Amazon subscription offers various types of benefitssome aimed specifically at players, here they are.





Amazon Prime subscription benefits:

Delivery in 1 hour (for some cities)

Access to early offers

Free shipping

Amazon Prime Video included with movies and TV series

Audible free for 90 days

Unlimited Cloud for Photos

Amazon Music Unlimited at a lower price

Twitch Prime

Amazon Pantry

Amazon Family 15% discount on periodic deliveries











