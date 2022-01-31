Sony PlayStation buys Bungie for 3.6 billion dollars: it will remain cross-platform – Nerd4.life

Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced a deal for acquire Bungie for $ 3.6 billion.

After the deal is closed, Bungie will be “one independent branch“of SIE managed by a board of directors consisting of current CEO and president Pete Parsons and the rest of the firm’s current management team.

Sony said Bungie will remain a studio multiplatform, with the option “to self-publish and reach players wherever they choose to play”. At the moment, the studio is working on the maintenance of Destiny 2, expanding the Destiny franchise and working on new IPs.

“We have successfully partnered with Bungie since the beginning of the Destiny franchise, and I couldn’t be more excited to officially welcome the studio into the PlayStation family,” said SIE President and CEO. Jim Ryan. “This is an important step in our strategy to expand PlayStation’s reach to a much wider audience. We understand how vital the Bungie community is to the studio and look forward to supporting them as they remain independent and continue to grow. Bungie, our community is at the heart of PlayStation’s DNA, and our shared passion for the player and building the best place to play will evolve even further. ”

Parsons said Sopy PlayStation supported the studio’s dual goal of creating forms of entertainment that span generations, while remaining creatively independent.

“Both Bungie and SIE believe game worlds are just the beginning of what our IP will become,” he said. Parsons. “Our original universes have immense potential and, with the support of SIE, we will push Bungie to become a global multimedia entertainment company dedicated to realizing our creative vision.”