Sony PlayStation, executive sacked on the most infamous charge

George Cacioppo, Sony Senior Vice President of Engineering, state fired from the consumer electronics giant after being appeared in a video posted by an anti-pedophilia association.

Cacioppo, according to the People v. Preds trying to track down alleged pedophiles, he allegedly tried to arrange a sexual encounter with a 15-year-old boy, impersonated for by members from the association. According to what People v. Preds, the man they claim is Cacioppo – identified by alias “Jeff“- he would talk to the” fake young man “on the Grindr dating site and arrange a meeting at Jeff’s house in the middle of the night.

The video shows an association correspondent approaching a house and greeting a man named “Jeff”, who opens the door wearing a t-shirt with the PS5 logo, before returning immediately after the accusations by the cameraman and realizing that he has been unmasked.

it should be noted that the video does not show crimes, but People v. Preds has released a series of screenshots detailing the manner of the meeting and including an alleged selfie of Cacioppo wearing the same shirt that “Jeff” has in the video. “We are aware of the situation and the employee in question has been fired, “Sony said to the CNET website.

People v. Preds explained to the Kotaku website that the reason this information was released publicly, rather than handing it over directly to the authorities, is because the police force doesn’t work with “groups like us. Then the Internet takes over.” v. Preds then made it known that he had handed over the evidence in their possession to the authorities.

