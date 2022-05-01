Sony PlayStation should buy WB Games, according to Michael Pachter

Michael Pachter makes it clear that Sony PlayStation should move closer to the purchase of Warner Bros. Games, although for now it is not at all clear if said sale has been offered or not.

We recently learned that Playstation, Xbox or EA are among those interested in buying Warner’s development studios. And today Michael Pachter Says Sony Should Get Closer to join them to brand PlayStation Studios.

The well-known industry analyst believes that the PlayStation owning brand you would have to make it your priority to buy the game development studios owned by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Unlike Microsoft with its big purchases of Bethesda and Activision Blizzard, Sony has and has had its own streak of taking over studios individually; although both have spent quite a bit on acquisitions.

The last year the purchase has had some like Nixxes, Firesprite (these in turn bought Fabrik Games), Bungie and/or Haven Studios.

Even though it will only be able to spend an additional $10 billion on acquisitions through 2023, its CEO has said that Sony PlayStation will continue to make acquisitions in addition to Bungie.

The questions now are,are interested in WB Games? Will they be able to do it even if they are? That will be seen in the immediate future, counting on the study finally being put up for sale.

The analyst Michael Pachter addressed this in the recent episode of his show SIFTD Games. According to him, Sony should make a move and prioritize acquire Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

Although with a caveat, since according to him if the purchase agreements by the game studios have Warner Bros. and DC licensesthen it would be the only scenario where the prices in those agreements would be justified.

“I think if Sony were smart, they would move tab for Warner Bros. Interactivesays Patcher.But Warner Bros. Interactive is not worth everything if the exploitation rights of the DC Comics franchises.

So it’s an open question whether Warner Bros. is willing to price those properties at, well, $5 million or $50 million a year, some manageable figure, and commit to perpetual renewal.“, he continues commenting.

“You can’t include Warner Bros. properties like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and DC Comics, so it doesn’t make much sense to buy Warner Bros. Interactive“, keep going.

“There are brands there that are very good, like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, but the latter has DC characters. And they are the only ones that come to mind as considerable and nominally for sale“.

Although they continue to emergerumors of sale Warner Bros Games, since 2020 they were denied by their own CEO. All because AT&T would have reconsidered keeping the company within it.

Whether or not there is any news of purchase in the coming weeks (or days) will have to be seen. Although first it will have to be seen if WB Games decides to carry out this sale.

In the same way if Sony carries out the purchase of another studio or not as well. In any case, if you have not yet understood the merger of Discovery with Warner Media, these are 4 keys to understand it.