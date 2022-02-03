Sony PlayStation still has 10 billion for acquisitions until 2023 – Nerd4.life

Sony PlayStation still has 10 billion dollars to use to make new ones acquisitions from now to 2023: this was announced by the Japanese company as part of the publication of the latest financial report.

The same documents that certify the sales of PS5 and PS4, respectively at 17.2 and 116.8 million units, also speak of a fund to 850 billion yen, about 10 billion dollars in fact, which Sony can still use to make purchases in the coming months.

The purchase of Bungie for 3.6 billion dollars does not put an end to the strategic movements of the Japanese company, and in fact even Jim Ryan has said that there will be new acquisitions.

10 billion is a huge sum: Sony could use a part of it to eventually buy back shares where necessary, but it is clear that users are looking with great interest at the possibility of the company buying another major publisher.

According to current market values, Konami would be available for only 3.24 billion dollars and would allow the acquisition of intellectual properties such as Silent Hill, eFootball (perhaps to be brought back on track), Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania, Contra, Yu- Gi-Oh! and more.

However, the possibilities are many, and after having secured a future in the field of live service with Bugie it is clear that PlayStation will be able to think more in line with its traditions and vocations.