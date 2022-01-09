Sony PlayStation VR2, new rumors arrive

There are already some interesting rumors about Sony’s new VR headset. This is probably important news given that it is a common topic now, and since it could concern us talking about it, it can only do us good after all.

THE viewers for the augmented reality, or assisted, are i new devices of this decade. Since they officially entered the market they have done nothing but to improve more and more, proposing one wide range of games to try – as if they were totally real – and intriguing us terribly, which is why it comes to products extremely appreciated.

And they will continue to be loved as they will come built from excellent in the future. Right now, in fact, they always go out new titles to be tested with viewers, as well as gods old products which, now, are made compatible with this type of devices. Examples can be GTA: San Andreas or Resident Evil 4.

To step aside in this evolutionary processor it definitely won’t Sony, which has already started to design his next viewer. Some rumors suggest this news, which seem to have talked about one updated version of the previous one company device: let’s find out what they’re talking about.

Information on the new VR

Based on what was said, different Chinese analysts they have already started the development of many PlayStation VR 2, whose distribution seems to be imminent by now. The new viewer for the Virtual reality will enter soon in the production phase in the factories of Goertek.

This company is in charge of accomplishing electronic devices in China, and among yours major customers stand out companies like Apple, Samsung, Sony And Lenovo. In short, let’s say that she doesn’t work with any company and she seems to be quite well known in his field.

However, the features of this viewer. We do not know how it is done, much less what his are Technical specifications, while a old rumor suggests that the launch of the PlayStation VR2 may take place between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Moreover, there is also talk of the fact that the company wants to make money hybrids some well known games like Hitman 3 or Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, giving users the ability to play them with the standard or Virtual reality. In any case, what we will have to do is wait further news on the matter.

In the meantime, it is worthwhile to keep us get informed on possible news at about, also because it is inevitable that they will come out during these months. In summary, we do not miss any news on possible leaks on the PlayStation VR 2, or else we risk staying backards and not being sufficiently informed.