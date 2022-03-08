Sony PlayStation would acquire a popular Konami series, announcement in 2022? – Multiplayer.it

Sony PlayStation it would have acquired the rights for the development and publication of a famous Konami seriesaccording to another rumor that continues to revolve around the usual question of the return of historical Konami titles under the Sony label, with the possibility that this title could be announced by 2022.

There are no precise details and this time no specific names are given gamesalthough the main suspects are now known: “PlayStation has privately acquired the rights to a very popular Konami intellectual property, which could be the game I referred to in previous leaks,” wrote the Twitter account VGnewsinsider, the whose reliability is rather debated.

“Major information next week “, he also wrote, referring to the week just started or perhaps the one after, since the timetable does not make the statement easily interpretable. In any case, it is simply a rumor with not much basis solid at the moment, therefore to be taken lightly. But there is one curious thing: the same source had previously spoken of the return of an “extremely popular” series that will be announced at the end of 2022, which seems to be linked to the latter. therefore a presentation could take place this year.

The idea is that, even this rumor, goes to insert itself in the cauldron of rumor that has been boiling for some years now: it is practically since before the launch of PS5 that the rumors about the presentation of an elusive silent Hill exclusively on PS5 or PS4, developed internally by Sony or by some team in collaboration.

To these are added as many rumors concerning a return of Metal Gear Solid, which may be in the works in the form of a remake or a new elaboration of some kind, again by a team at PlayStation Studios or its affiliates. At this point we are not sure how to get the information on this topic, but we still await any developments.

On the other hand, Konami seems to have plans to revitalize its historical franchises such as Metal Gear, Castlevania and Silent Hill, so there is a chance to see returns of this type. In the meantime, she also forgot to renew the domain of the official Silent Hill site and someone else took advantage of it.