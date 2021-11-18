Sony PlayStation’s Jim Ryan shocked by what is happening to the company

Activision-Blizzard is more than ever in the blizzard after a new Wall Street Journal report once again got the company and its CEO, Bobby Kotick, in trouble over sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace perpetrated against female employees.

Also Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, he commented on the story, telling himself shocked and seriously worried about what is happening. What leaves the PlayStation leader most astonished is the way – in his opinion inappropriate – in which Activision has decided to deal with the controversial situation.

In an email sent to Sony employees, Ryan said he was “discouraged and frankly amazed in knowing that Activision has not done enough to fight a deeply rooted culture of discrimination and harassment “.

We reached out to Activision shortly after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they intend to respond to the claims in the article. We believe they are not adequately addressing the situation“.

Following the employee protest rally, Activision-Blizzard shareholders are also now calling for the immediate resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick. Treyarch’s leader Dan Bunting has meanwhile left the company after being charged with harassment during an incident in 2017.