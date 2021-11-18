Tech

Sony PlayStation’s Jim Ryan shocked by what is happening to the company

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read

Activision-Blizzard is more than ever in the blizzard after a new Wall Street Journal report once again got the company and its CEO, Bobby Kotick, in trouble over sexual harassment and discrimination in the workplace perpetrated against female employees.

Also Jim Ryan, CEO and president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, he commented on the story, telling himself shocked and seriously worried about what is happening. What leaves the PlayStation leader most astonished is the way – in his opinion inappropriate – in which Activision has decided to deal with the controversial situation.

In an email sent to Sony employees, Ryan said he was discouraged and frankly amazed in knowing that Activision has not done enough to fight a deeply rooted culture of discrimination and harassment “.

We reached out to Activision shortly after the article was published to express our deep concern and to ask how they intend to respond to the claims in the article. We believe they are not adequately addressing the situation.

Following the employee protest rally, Activision-Blizzard shareholders are also now calling for the immediate resignation of CEO Bobby Kotick. Treyarch’s leader Dan Bunting has meanwhile left the company after being charged with harassment during an incident in 2017.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee13 hours ago
0 38 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sony reveals the 10 most played titles in the first year, 25 projects in development – Nerd4.life

6 days ago

An astronaut is sick, the launch of the Crew Dragon 3 has been postponed

2 weeks ago

an almost total lunar eclipse is coming and the longest of the century. All the details of the event »ILMETEO.it

1 week ago

Artificial intelligence will be the front of the next cold war

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button