Sony PlayStation’s Shuhei Yoshida compliments Phil Spencer – Nerd4.life

Forza Horizon 5 brings peace between Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox, seeing as too Sony’s Shuhei Yoshida will play it, as i reported doing congratulations to Phil Spencer for the launch of the game on Xbox and PC.

It is not the first time that these signs of peace have been exchanged between the two companies, in particular between the two characters in question who always prove very friendly to each other. Yoshida is now in charge of relations with indie developers for PlayStation but until recently he was one of the main faces of the company, having been president of Sony. Worldwide Studios before being replaced by Hermen Hulst in 2019.

Sony executive tweeted Phil Spencer saying “Congratulations on the launch, I will enjoy exploring Mexico within the game”, to which Microsoft’s head of Xbox division replied “Thanks Shu, have fun.” .

So Yoshida’s intention is not only to compliment but also to let people know who he intends to play with it right, and knowing the character it is likely that it is. In short, once again the heads of Sony and Microsoft demonstrate a remarkable harmony, as often happens in the fair play that characterizes the relationships between the various competitors of the videogame industry.

In the meantime, we remind you that we published our Forza Horizon 5 review yesterday and that the title in question is currently the new game with the highest ratings of 2021.