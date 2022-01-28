Sony prepares for Spartacus? Clue from February Free Games

The announcement of the new free PlayStation Plus games in February 2022 sparked a theory on social networks and forums, some players have indeed paused to analyze promotional material spread on the occasion of the reveal, discovering a small novelty.

In the graphics used on social networks and on the PlayStation Blog, Sony has always used the term “for PlayStation Plus members“under the indication of the month, in February the tagline used is”available this month at no additional cost“… is something boiling in the pot?

In the past, the name PlayStation Plus has always been put in plain sight under the institutional graphics, declined in various forms, but this time the name of the service has been completely removed. Precisely this has given rise to a series of speculations that they would like Sony ready to rebrand its subscription services, merging PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now together and launching a new plan currently known as Project Spartacus. Clearly, it is also likely that the change in wording is not linked to the launch of the new service, but simply to the desire to renew the promotional slogans.

Project Spartacus was unveiled by a Bloomberg report last December and according to the newspaper, it is expected to make its debut in the course of spring 2022offering the benefits of Plus, Now and adding other options to the subscription, but at the moment no confirmation has come from Sony.