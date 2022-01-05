Tech

Sony presents electric SUV Vision-S 02 and Sony Mobility initiative at CES 2022 – Nerd4.life

Kim Lee
Sony seems to want to bet on electric cars, with the presentation of the new concept car Vision-S SUV version and the announcement of the initiative Sony Mobility, with which it intends to “explore the entry into the electric vehicle market”.

What does this mean? It is not easy to understand yet: Sony had already presented an electric concept car with the first Vision-S at CES 2020, which seemed to have been a sort of test bench for the experimentation of technologies related to driving and car infotainment systems. electric, but the presentation of a second car could demonstrate a more concrete commitment in this area.

The announcement by Sony Mobility is what gives rise to the greatest suspicions about the company’s willingness to actually enter the electric car market, which could happen in collaboration with Magna, the group that worked with Sony to create the concept cars. .

Meanwhile, the new Vision-S is a 7-seater SUV equipped with two electric motors 200W each, with interiors equipped with cutting-edge technologies and a large panel that displays numerous information on the status of the car and controls relating to the various infotainment sectors. On the car there are also 40 sensors including cameras, radar, LiDAR and ultrasound, just to give an idea of ​​the level of technology present.

