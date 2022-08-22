Sony pronounces on the arrival of Death Stranding to PC Game Pass

The premiere of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima’s science fiction adventure, in the Xbox Game Pass catalog for PC has been one of the most commented news of the last days. It is not something that is surprising, since it is an exclusive title on PlayStation consoles that, despite being available on PC through Steam, for many users it is unusual to see it on the Microsoft service. And when in doubt, Sony has spoken about it through a company spokesman in the middle Push Square.

Sony distances itself from the matter

As clear and concise as it sounds. The Japanese company has commented to the medium in question that “issues related to the launch of Death Stranding on PC are handled by 505 Games and Kojima Productions; Sony Interactive Entertainment has no involvement in this”. Proof that both the publisher and the studio itself have complete freedom when it comes to managing the PC version, while Sony is in control of the console version.

Death Stranding debuted exclusively for PS4, and later came to PC and PS5 also in its Director’s Cut version, which brings with it new content and special functions to take advantage of DualSense (haptic vibration, adaptive triggers). It is now also available in the PC Game Pass catalog.

With Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges and a wide cast of real actors and actresses (Mads Mikkelsen, Troy Baker, Tommie Earl Jenkins, Margaret Qualley, Lea Seydoux…) in the shoes of different characters, Hideo Kojima’s work explores a version of the United States devastated by a terrible phenomenon that keeps society afflicted. A science fiction adventure that takes place in a huge open world, in which we must cross long distances acting as a messenger and facing all kinds of dangers.

Source | Sony Interactive Entertainment; via Push Square