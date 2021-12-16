Sony registers the trademark in the USA – Nerd4.life

Sony Interactive Entertainment registered the trademark The Order 1886 In the USA. This is the third person shooter of Ready at Dawn released on PS4 at the beginning of the generation.

There registration it does not give any kind of information about the game or the reason for choosing Sony. It is highly likely that this is normal business for the company, which wants to keep its IP safe from outside use. At the same time, we cannot completely rule out that Japanese society has no plans to resurrect The Order 1886.

A firefight of The Order 1886 with an electric weapon

Even if it happens, however, remember that Ready at Dawn was purchased by Facebook / Meta last year, so even if a new chapter was in development set in the same world as The Order 1886, the development team would not be the original one. Also for this reason, it seems unlikely that Sony will want to give space to the franchise again, without forgetting the failure of this first and only chapter.

For the moment, that’s all we know. Tell us, what do you think of The Order 1886? Would you like a new game, or is it time to go further and create new IPs?