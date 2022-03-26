Sony reiterates that God of War Ragnarok is not going to be delayed and will be out in 2022

The Community Manager of Sony Santa Monica remarks that God of War Ragnarok is going to come out this year, dismissing fears of a delay to 2023.

God of War Ragnarok is the most anticipated PlayStation game, and the blockbuster that Sony needs to continue strengthening PS5 and PS4 in this release break.

Yes, in just three months PS5 and PS4 have amassed an indecent amount of games: Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Ghostwire Tokyo, Sifu and although it is multiplatform, also Elden Ring.

Things are a lot calmer as of now, and after the binge of February and March, the spring and summer months and beyond seem pretty dicey when it comes to releases, especially after the delays of Forspoken, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League or Hogwarts Legacy (which we expected before but it will come out at Christmas).

God of War Ragnarok is Sony’s big bet for the remainder of 2022, but looking at the big picture, many wouldn’t be surprised if it were delayed.

The confirmed date is still this year, and although Sony has not officially commented on the matter, a representative of Sony Santa Monica Yes, he has done it personally.

And what does it say? “God of War Ragnarök is coming out this year“.

The Community Manager of the God of War development studio, Sony Santa Monica, who signs on Twitter as Blue Owlz: Medic, has said in a simple tweet that the game is still scheduled to come out this year. She has even underlined it with The Office gifs.

The last time we officially heard about God of War Ragnarok was at the PlayStation games event in September 2021, announcing a release date in 2022, without specifying. But recently journalist Jason Schreier was blunt, also stating that God of War Ragnarok is NOT going to be delayed.

Recall that originally God of War Ragnarok was announced for a release in 2021 (as Horizon Forbidden West), but both were delayed to the present 2022.

It goes without saying that the current geopolitical situation is as sad as it is unpredictable, but As far as Sony Santa Monica is concerned, God of War Ragnarok is going to keep its word to come out in 2022.

Also remember that you will be able to play God of War Ragnarok on both PS4 and PS5. It’s a direct sequel to the 2018 game, which just came out on PC, so if you haven’t played it now is the perfect opportunity to play it in the highest possible quality.