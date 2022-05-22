Sony requirement to start producing Spider-Man 4 with Tom Holland

sony pictures

After Spider-Man: No Coming Home fans are already gearing up for Spider-Man 4, but Sony has an obligation to bring Tom Holland back to theaters. Know all the details.

©IMDBTom Holland

On December 16, fans of Tom Holland they smiled again. Indeed, after months of waiting and speculation, the actor returned to the cinema with Spider-Man: No Coming Home. In this film, he gave his best by showing the best version of his peter parkerwho was accompanied by his predecessors, Tobey Maguire Yes Andrew Garfield. And, without a doubt, it was one of the best works of the Briton, who dazzled with his interpretation.

However, it should be noted that after Spider-Man: No Coming Home fans wanted more and see Tom Holland again as Peter Parker. Something that, of course, will happen since they assured that the interpreter would return for the creation of a fourth part of the story. Of course, at the moment it is not known when since the same actor confirmed that after finishing the filming of The crowded roomthe series in which he will star on Apple TV +, wants to take a break from his acting career.

However, beyond the declaration of Tom Holland, from Sony Pictures, they have just confirmed that they are already thinking about what Spider-Man 4 will be. You have to remember No coming home ends with the peter parker of Holland being left alone and stepping out to walk the streets of Queens, so it’s assumed that the new film will focus on this new take on the superhero. In any case, the truth is that for the return of this character to the cinema, society has a requirement.

According to Tom Rothman, the president of Sony, the intention to create the fourth feature film is there, but it aims to bring back both Zendaya, the interpreter of MJ, and Jon Watts , the original director.. It’s definitely something everyone’s been waiting for since Holland and Zendaya were one of the most prominent fictional couples in wonder. However, there’s also the fact that now the actors are boyfriends in real life.

Well, their relationship was confirmed last year, ahead of the premiere of Spider-Man: No Coming Home and it was a complete rage among the fans. Ever since 2017, fans of the two have been expecting to see them together since, from the first moment, they passed on an amazing and unparalleled chemistry. That yes, for the moment, There’s no official confirmation of Zendaya or Jon Watts returning to the Spider-Man set, nor is it known when Holland will put the red suit back on..

