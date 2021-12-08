Sony reveals a VR viewer with 4K OLED microdisplay, but it’s not PSVR 2 – Nerd4.life

Tech

Sony reveals a VR viewer with 4K OLED microdisplay, but it's not PSVR 2

Sony presented the prototype of a VR viewer equipped with 4K OLED microdisplay, therefore endowed with an extraordinary visual rendering, but in all probability it is not a question of PSVR 2.

According to Bloomberg, Sony will launch PlayStation VR 22 in 2022, which means that the device is already in the final stages of development and is therefore not a simple prototype like the one you can see in the video below.

Shown as part of Sony Technology Day, the new headset is not associated with the brand PlayStation and it is therefore possible that it was designed for a different use than gaming, although we are still talking about the same company.

In the video, engineers Yasuka Ishihara and Kei Kimura present this device equipped with two 4K OLED microdisplays and a low-latency system, under 0.01 seconds, all in a form factor surprisingly compact.

This is precisely the advantage of microdisplay, although it is not a new technology: other manufacturers are already experimenting in this sense, for example Panasonic.

As mentioned, the prototype in question hardly represents what we will find in PlayStation VR 2, but nothing prevents it from serving as a starting point for a possible next model of the viewer for the virtual reality of PlayStation.

