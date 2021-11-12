Tech

Sony reveals the 10 most played titles in the first year, 25 projects in development – Nerd4.life

PS5 turns one and the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment, Jim Ryan, wanted to reveal what the 10 most played titles on the console during these twelve months, speaking even more 25 projects in development at PlayStation Studios.

Ryan’s speech comes in conjunction with Hermen Hulst’s thanks for the first year of PS5 but uses a clearly celebratory tone, given the great success achieved so far by the new generation console, with its 13.4 million units sold.

PS5, the 10 most played titles in the first year

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
  3. FIFA 21
  4. NBA 2K21
  5. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
  6. Destiny 2
  7. MLB The Show 21
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
  9. Demon’s Souls
  10. NBA 2K22

“It’s been a busy year, but it’s just the beginning for PlayStation 5Ryan wrote. The developers and partners we work with have launched more than 360 games on PS5. Plus, there are currently over 25 titles in development for the console at PlayStation Studios.

“I want to thank all of our community members for their patience. We continue to see very high demand for PlayStation 5 and we know that limited stocks are frustrating for many of our users. “

“We can assure you that we are doing our utmost to do everything in our power to deploy as many units as possible – it is something we work on every day and it remains our priority.”

