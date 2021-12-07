Sony Rewards points only with PlayStation and Sony credit cards – Nerd4.life

From 1 January 2022, to get points Sony Rewards on the PlayStation Store you will have to shop with credit cards VISA branded Sony or PlayStation. The email with the new terms of service has already reached several users, sparking some discontent.

Email specifying the new Sony Rewards terms

The Sony Rewards program is certainly not very famous, but some use it on a regular basis, for example to redeem credits to spend on the PS Store. Restricting it only to holders of certain credit cards could represent its final end or, at least, its further marginalization. In fact, in this way the range is very limited and many will be left uncovered or with unusable points.

Be that as it may, program members will continue to receive 1 point per dollar / euro spent on PlayStation Store until December 31, 2021 regardless of the credit card used.

Sony Rewards points allow you to redeem many rewards, such as video games or the aforementioned PSN credits, but also various Sony devices such as Blu-Ray players, Soundbars, cameras and much more. With this new move, Sony has effectively turned it into a program related to its credit cards, rather than its store.