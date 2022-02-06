Sony Santa Monica on a new large game, the God of War team hires – Nerd4.life

Sony Santa Monica, the PlayStation Studios in-house studio made famous by the series God of War, is currently working on a new large game, based on what emerges from a new recruitment campaign launched by the team.

It is not a new thing, given that we have known for some time that the team is also working on another project besides God of War Ragnarok, but it is a further confirmation that it can be considered official, coming from the team itself. In particular, the information is confirmed in a search announcement for a new art director to be included in Santa Monica and used on this new mysterious project.

Sony Santa Monica: the search announcement for a new Art Director

L’Art Director in question should not in fact work on God of War Ragnarok but on something new, since it cites an “unannounced game”, which represents “a new travel“in a” new large-scale project. “Obviously the description remains extremely vague, as always happens in these cases, but it seems quite clear that it is something new, perhaps a new intellectual property.

It might just be the new game headed by Cory Barlog, the main responsible for the relaunch of God of War with the chapter of 2018 but who, as we know, is not directing God of War Ragnarok, having left the reins of development to Eric Williams, to work on “something new”. We therefore look forward to learning more.