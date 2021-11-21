Sony, Sennheiser and Bose headphones at the lowest price ever

With the official launch of the Black Friday Week proposed by Amazon, discounts abound on the e-commerce platform. Products of any price range are now in great deals, including also mid to high-end earphones and headphones perfect for music lovers, of the most disparate brands: here are some of them.

Amazon discounts on Sony, Sennheiser and Bose earphones and headphones

Sony WF-XB700 – True Wireless Earphones, Extra Bass with integrated microphone and autonomy up to 18 hours (Black): 57.90 Euros

A good part of these offers bring the said products to historical minimum price, but only for the next nine days. Amazon is always in charge of sales and shipping, guaranteeing delivery at no additional cost for Prime subscribers. Furthermore, there is no lack of the possibility of carrying out the payment in installments Rate Zero.

Also on Amazon on the occasion of Black Friday you can also find Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at over 300 euros less.