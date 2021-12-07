Sony Technology Day: from the 4K OLED micro-display for the VR headsets of the future to the idea of ​​monitoring the health of the Earth via IoT

The second was held on the Italian night Sony Technology Day (in which we participated), an online event during which the Japanese company presents the technologies it is working on and which it considers most promising for the future. Unfortunately, these are not advances on technologies that are still “top secret” (but the opposite would have been astonishing), but confirmations of the great strands undertaken by Sony and the latest developments in research and application. Topics that we have already partly dealt with on DDAY.it but which suggest, achieved all together, such as Sony’s experience in some sectors, that of imaging first of all, is the basis of many future developments. All with a battery of engineers ready to answer journalists’ questions

One of the groups of Japanese engineers who, directly from Tokyo, answered journalists’ questions

Football and concerts: towards the virtualized version

For some time the best Sony professional technologies have been applied in the sports field to detect movements and positions of players: we are talking in particular of the work done by Hawk Eye Innovations ltd, a company of the Sony group.

This survey, called EPTS (Electronic Performance Tracking System) in jargon, has two main objectives: to give biometric information to the benches, which can have important information in real time for the analysis of the match; and then to provide graphic support to the television show in the three-dimensional reconstruction of the scene, for example in football to analyze the patterns put in place by the teams or to verify the offside. Or in tennis as a support tool for the referee to evaluate the point of contact of the ball with the ground, thus offering the same service to spectators from home.

The evolution is interesting: through the analysis of high resolution images it is also possible to evaluate the player’s athletic gesture, movements and postures, so as to reconstruct the scene in a dynamic way, not only with the positions but also with the reconstruction 3D of the player, as if it were a videogame.

So much so that it could be hypothesized – here the future scenario – to produce not only the video version of the game but also the one in computer graphics: obviously the video version of the game would be a more expensive premium content, while the reconstructed one accessible at more advantageous conditions. “Not only sport – said a Sony engineer in this regard -: we are experimenting if and how it is possible to create a similar situation for concerts and other shows”.

The 4K OLED microdisplay for breathtaking virtual reality

It is incredible to think that there are so many productive analogies between sensors (which capture light) and displays (which instead recreate it). But in reality, if we talk about microdisplay of the size of an image sensor, such as those suitable for making virtual reality viewers, the design and production technologies are very similar.

So it is, based on its own experience in creating stacked CMOS sensors, that Sony has come up with a super-resolute OLED microdisplay that in the backplane houses has all the electronics to minimize latency.

The microdisplay in question would in fact have a resolution of 4K and response times so reduced as to considerably shorten the latency which, in virutal reality applications, is decisive to be credible. When the user turns his head (or rather, when the viewer’s sensors detect the movement of the head), the image must change immediately and consistently, without delay.

With these displays (which we imagine will be the basis of the next PlayStation VR solution) it is therefore possible to create a viewer that has at the same time the minimum and maximum resolution, 4K per eye. Not bad.

The stacked SPAD allows to create miniaturized LiDARs

Still in the wake of the research done to create the most sophisticated photographic sensors, Sony has developed a LiDAR sensor to be used on self-driving cars (but also on drones and other devices) much more miniaturized than conventional models.

The principle is to have the photosensitive part of the sensor superimposed on the electronics, again on the model of stacked sensors.

The result is a very compact LiDAR and above all very fast in data processing. And we know that reduced response times are vital precisely for the autonomous and assisted driving applications, which Sony is experimenting with its Vision-S prototype car.

The robot with a delicate touch: manipulates everything and does not ruin anything

Sony’s robotics experiments are aimed at improving manipulation skills: not only must the robot have a series of “eyes” to identify an object and position itself in a perfect way to be able to grip it, but it must also manage the force in an appropriate manner. depending on the weight of the object, the grip it offers and above all its fragility. What our brain now does automatically on the basis of experience: so the force with which we hold an egg between our fingers will be very different from that we use to lift a stone, even if the shape should be identical to that of a egg.

To do this, Sony has experimented with a hyper-sensorized robotic “hand”: in addition to the optical verification of the position, with a series of distance sensors, the two “fingers” are covered with pressure sensors capable of evaluating the compliance of the object. to the first small force employed.

In this way the robotic hand can lift a stone, with the necessary force and certainly not to ruin it (since it does not yield as the force increases); in the same way he can lift a rose without damaging it, not even if he “holds” it from the flower and not from the stem.

The applications of a strong and delicate hand, as the one prototyped by Sony knows, can be endless.

Goodbye green screen, the dynamic backdrop is much more comfortable and credible

By now the use of the LEDwall as a digital backdrop is the order of the day in high profile film studios. This is because the background is reproduced directly on the scene and changes dynamically according to the movements of the camera (which in turn is sensorized).

In this way the scene is very credible, the lights are perfect and above all the director already sees how the final shot will come. Furthermore, with a LED Wall it is also possible to manage the blurring of the backgrounds, just as it would happen with a cinematic lens if the scenario were real.

Of course, to obtain a credible effect three fundamental ingredients are needed: the LED Wall must be super-resolute, otherwise you would see the pixels and the moiré; and then it is necessary that the display is hyper-bright, in order to simulate natural backgrounds (a setting sun, for example); and finally it is essential that the display is totally anti-reflective, otherwise the scene lights would be mirrored. All three of these requirements are met by Sony’s Wall Crystal LEDs, which are rated by all operators as the best on the market (and probably the most expensive too).

Return all effects with Playstation 5

A moment of Sony Technology Day was also dedicated to PS5 (which a year after its launch has not yet satisfied all the users’ requests): we talked, for example, about how sophisticated controllers have now become, for example as regards tactile feedback. Starting with the “dual shock” module: it is a small cylinder which contains two eccentric masses, one very small and one more important.

Contrary to what happens in the vast majority of devices with tactile feedback, the PS5 controller can give small vibrations with the small mass or strong vibrations with the large one; or combine both effects to simulate a wide range of situations, practically adding dimension to the tactile feedback. Similarly, a complicated system has been implemented to guarantee tactile feedback to the left and right triggers of the controller consistent with the type of weapon held in the “shoot-and-shoot”. Finally, to reach the maximum of sound involvement, thanks to the use of spatial audio techniques for objects.

Mimamori project: managing the ecological transition on the basis of data

Sony also demonstrates that it can “fly high” beyond single product applications and has launched the Mimamori project, a Japanese term that means something like “observe and defend”.

The pilot project is based on the possibility, under study, of sensorising green areas, cultivated and not, by monitoring a series of parameters, such as soil moisture. And then transfer, in a kind of spatial IoT network, all this data to a satellite, with a low-bandwidth and low-energy communication. In this way it would be possible to have a constantly updated photograph of the state of “hydration” of the globe, thus being able to draw scientific evidence of climate change and measure the effects of the countermeasures implemented.

It is only a pilot project in a broader vision, that of creating a global network of interoperable sensors that converge all data towards a single center capable of creating a constant medical bulletin of the Earth: one of daydreams. which makes Sony something much bigger than a simple electronics brand.