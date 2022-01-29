Sony, the 50-inch smart TV at an all-time low: offer and price

Find one smart TV with top features at more than acceptable prices is a less difficult task than one might think. Every day, in fact, it is possible to find a TV on offer with discounts that allow you to save hundreds of euros on the list price. And the top offer on Amazon today is one of those from do not let it escape.









In fact, the smart TV is available on the e-commerce platform par excellence Sony BRAVIA KD-50X80JP at the lowest price ever. A model characterized by highly respectable technical specifications: 4K resolution with HDR, a processor developed ad hoc to return vivid and real images as never before and different viewing modes that will give an optimal visual experience. In short, an offer to be taken into serious consideration if you are looking for a new TV for the living room.

Of course, Japan’s smart TV isn’t the only promotion available on Amazon today. By subscribing to the Telegram channel of Libero Tecnologia you will receive notifications every day on the best offers on smartphones, smart TVs, tablets, smartwatches and devices for the smart home. Just click here and follow the guided procedure to join our community and stay up to date.

Sony BRAVIA KD-50X80JP, features and functionality

The Sony Bravia KD-50X80JP is a model available exclusively on Amazon. The device is equipped with a LCD panel with 50 “LED technology and 4K resolution characterized by vivid and saturated colors. Merit of X1 / 4K X-Reality PRO processor: Designed by Sony engineers for mid-range smart TVs and boasts 40% more processing power than previous generation processors. In this way, all the contents you watch – even those with HD or FullHD resolution – will be reproduced with a quality and resolution comparable to that of native 4K images. Technology TRILUMINOS ProExclusive to Sony, it delivers a richer color palette and truer tones and shades.

To manage it all we find Google TV, the operating system developed in Mountain View for the ecosystem of smart TVs. It will thus be possible to install hundreds and hundreds of apps of all kinds on the device: not just those for video and audio streaming platforms (like Prime TV, Prime Music, Netflix and Spotify, just to name a few), but also games, utility apps and much more. And thanks to the interactive remote control, it will be possible to control everything with simple voice commands.

Of course, there is no lack of teauner for DVB-T2 digital terrestrial: the smart TV is thus fully compatible with the specifications required by the new digital terrestrial and will allow you to continue watching TV channels even after the switch off (which will end next June).

Sony BRAVIA KD-50X80JP on offer at an all-time low on Amazon: discount and price

The smart TV from the Japanese manufacturer is on an exclusive offer on Amazon with an incredible discount to say the least. The reduction proposed by the e-commerce giant (the product is in fact sold and shipped by Amazon) on the list price is 22%which allows you to save as much as 200 euros compared to the “usual” cost Sony BRAVIA KD-50X80JP price on offer is 699.00 euros, an all-time low on Jeff Bezos’ e-commerce platform.

To this are then added the various forms of installment payment that make the Sony smart TV even more convenient. Prime users who have linked a credit card to their account, for example, will be able to take advantage of the payment in 12 installments at zero rate and without preliminary costs proposed by the e-commerce giant itself. Alternatively, you can opt for the payment in installments by Cofidis, always at zero interest and selectable during the check out phase.

Sony BRAVIA KD-50X80JP, 50 inch 4K smart TV with HDR and Google TV