Sony unveils its next VR headset at CES 2022, it will be called PlayStation VR2

On the occasion of its conference at CES 2022 in Las Vegas, Sony has announced new details on the heir of PSVR coming out on PS5: as hypothesized at length in recent months, the new headset will be simply called PlayStation VR2 and will arrive in the future on the console of new generation of the Japanese house. No details, at the moment, on the price and on the possible launch date.

During Sony’s showcase at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022, the Japanese company unveiled new details on the expected evolution of PSVR, which will be officially called PlayStation VR2. The new viewer will be able to count on the support of two new controllers, officially called Sense Controller, which will include some elements borrowed from the PS5 joypad, DualSense: among the most important features, there is the presence of haptic feedback, which will offer unprecedented engagement.

As confirmed on the PlayStation Blog pages, the new viewer will offer a OLED display with 4K / HDR support it’s a resolution of 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye. PS VR2 will offer a refresh rate at 90 Hz and 120 Hz, with the ability to adjust the field of view of approx 110 degrees, also managing the distance between the lenses at will.

PS VR2 will include four bedrooms placed directly in the headset, in addition to a camera trackingIR to track the movement of the eyes. “The player’s movements and the directions in which he will direct his gaze will be faithfully reproduced within the game without the need for an external camera“, Sony reveals in the official post.

In addition to the first information on the headset, the company has confirmed the first VR game that will be launched on the new generation headset. It is about Horizon: Call of the Mountain, new chapter of the saga created by Guerrilla Games which, for the occasion, will be developed in collaboration with Firesprite Games, one of the new PlayStation first-party teams who had made a name for themselves for their excellent The Persistence VR And The Playroom VR. At the time of writing there are no concrete details on Call of the Mountain, but Sony ensures that the game “is in development specifically for PlayStation VR2 and will allow players to further immerse themselves in the world of Horizon“.

Although Sony hasn’t revealed more details on the price and launch date of the new PS5 headset, the latest rumors seem to push towards a PlayStation VR2 release by the end of end of 2022.