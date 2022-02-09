Sony unveils the sophisticated AI that will revolutionize racing games

Sony Interactive Entertainment, Sony AI And Polyphony Digital they raised the curtain up Gran Turismo Sophya revolutionary artificial intelligence capable of being able to compete on equal terms against the best players of Gran Turismo.

The revolutionary project linked to Gran Turismo had already been announced in recent days with a teaser, and has now become a reality. The three parties involved in the development explain that GT Sophy is such a sophisticated autonomous AI that it guarantees new gaming experiences as it is implemented in future productions. Each of the three parties involved in the development of the project has made available all their knowledge and expertise in creating cutting-edge AI in order to give life to an even more realistic driving simulator than any other known project so far.

According to what was revealed by the developers, Gran Turismo Sophy will be able not only to better understand the dynamics of the cars and all the precision maneuvers to compete at best on any track, but also to give life to real ones. race tactics thanks to decision-making skills taken in a split second. In addition, the AI ​​is designed to fully respect fair play, avoiding collisions with opponents and respecting the opponent’s guidelines.

“Sony’s goal is to fill the world with emotion through the power of creativity and technology, and Gran Turismo Sophy is the perfect embodiment.“, explains Kenichiro Yoshidapresident and CEO of Sony Group Corporationto whose entry is added that of Kazunori Yamauchicreator of Gran Turismo: “AI research is a good opportunity to really think about what it means to be human and how technology and society can best coexist. Since its debut in 1997, Gran Turismo has continued to push the boundaries of gaming and innovation thanks to its curiosity about technology. GT Sophy is another step towards this philosophy and I think this concept of AI will contribute to the future of both video games and cars.“.

“GT Sophy represents a significant development of AI whose purpose is not only to be better than human gamers, but to offer users a challenging opponent capable of accelerating and elevating their techniques and player creativity to the next level. “he adds Hiroaki Kitano, CEO of Sony AI. GT Sophy was first tested against four of the world’s best Gran Turismo players at the event Race Together 2021 Challenge in July, managing to overtake the best drivers during the second test which took place in the subsequent competition in October, after being further perfected.

All that remains is to wait to see it implemented in the future, possibly in Gran Turismo 7 and in further upcoming episodes of the series.