Sony unveils the technical specifications of the Sense headset and controller

During the Sony conference at CES, the Japanese giant unveiled the PlayStation VR2 technical specifications (this is the official name of the next-gen viewer for PlayStation) and the new VR controller PlayStation VR2 Sense, the latter unveiled last with a series of images.

With PlayStation VR2, Sony wants to take VR gaming to a new level, guaranteeing a level of immersion never seen before on consoles, thanks also to the control system based on the Sense controller. PS VR2 offers support for 4K HDR, field of view fixed at 110 degrees, OLED screen with a resolution of 2000 × 2040 per eye and framerate 90 / 120Hz. The camera is integrated into the viewer and therefore every movement will be more fluid and precise than in the past, without the need to use an external camera as happened with the first version of PlayStation VR.

The headset offers maximum immersion thanks to the Sense technology it combines Eye Tracking, Headset Feedback and 3D Audio with the aim of amplifying the sensations of depth and immersion, thanks also to the new vibration motor that adds an intelligent tactile experience. For example, Sony reports, gamers will be able to “hear“the pulsations of a character in moments of tension, the speed of objects passing near the head or the thrust forward / backward given by the acceleration or braking of a vehicle.

The Eye Tracking technology has been improved and it will be enough to look in a specific direction to give a precise input to the character, this will make everything much more intuitive, in addition the Sense controller will support haptic feedback and adaptive triggers (just like the DualSense controller), PlayStation VR2 will also enjoy a simplified installation system with a single cable that will connect the headset to the console.

PlayStation VR2 features

OLED display

Panel resolution 2000 x 2040 per eye

Refresh rate 90Hz, 120Hz

Distance between adjustable lenses

Field of view 110 degrees (approx.)

Sensors: Six-axis Motion Sensing System (three-axis gyroscope and accelerometer)

Proximity IR sensor

4 cameras in the viewer and an IR tracking camera for tracking eye movements

Vibration in the viewer

USB Type-C connector

Integrated microphone and headphone jack

PlayStation VR2 Sense Controller

Right Controller Buttons: PlayStation Button, Options, Action Buttons (Circle and Cross), R1, R2, Right Stick / R3

Left Controller Buttons: Create, Action Buttons (Triangle and Square), L1, L2, Left Stick / L3

Six-axis Motion Sensing System (three-axis gyroscope and accelerometer)

Capacitive Finger Touch sensor and IR proximity sensor

Adaptive Triggers (R2 / L2) and Aptical Feedback (single actuator for each unit)

USB Type-C port

Bluetooth 5.1

Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

The PlayStation VR2 release date has not yet been announced, more details will presumably be disclosed in the course of 2022, according to a leak the release is set at the end of the year but there are no confirmations on the matter.

Sony has also announced Horizon Call of the Mountain, the first game for PlayStation VR2 that could make its debut together with the viewer, although there is no precise information on this, Guerrilla says that more details on the project will be revealed later.