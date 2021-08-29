Sony unveils Uncharted, here’s what we saw at CinemaCon!

During CinemaCon in Las Vegas the Sony Pictures not only released the official trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, but also presented to the audience some preview scenes of Uncharted, another highly anticipated film starring Tom Holland.

As reported by those present at the event, Uncharted is back with some clips focusing on Tom Holland’s Nathan Drake and Mark Wahlberg’s Sully: one sequence in particular showed Nathan walking into a “cave-like area“, while in another scene Sully was seen uttering a few lines:”I’m offering you the chance to discover some things you’ve only seen in books so farAlso, it was shown briefly a scene that sees Nathan falling from a cargo plane, and finally a last look at Sully during an auction.

Uncharted had revealed itself in some preview photos a few months ago, although no official trailer has yet been released. Recall that the film, based on the famous video game series, had a very difficult production path, which lasted years and spent on the desks of many different directors, but the good news is that the current release date is now set for February 18th. The film was directed by Ruben Fleischer and will star Tom Holland as a young version of Nathan Drake; Mark Wahlberg, who plays his mentor Sully, he had initially entered the project as an adult Nathan interpreter, but due to the troubled production in the end it was decided to give him a secondary role.

