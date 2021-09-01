Sony wanted “Garfield vs. Maguire” in 2014, which is why there was no The Amazing Spider-Man 3

In this new in-depth, we talk about Sony’s original plans for Spider-Man and ideas for a clash between the versions of Maguire and Garfield at the cinema.

As many of you will recall, in November 2014, what is referred to as the “Sony Hack“, That is, private e-mails and confidential information of the Sony, disseminated by a group known as “Guardians of Peace”.

The reasons behind this information leak are mainly political in nature, as Sony was about to release the film The Interview with James Franco And Seth Rogen heavily focused on Kim Jong-un, Supreme Leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

In addition to the leak of five films, the Sony Hack unearthed countless private information dedicated to Spider-Man, which has now become public knowledge.

First, the Sony Hack unearthed the real reason it was never made The Amazing Spider-Man 3: the controversial relationship between Sony and Andrew Garfield, not completely satisfied with the handling of the character.

The actor did not show up at a Sony event, where he would be announced The Amazing Spider-Man 3, due to an illness. As if that weren’t enough, Garfield complained about the handling of the character saying:

“I signed up to play this wonderful character that I dressed as a kid from, and now I’ve been compromised by the choices of a production company. My heart breaks ”.

Despite this, the Sony Hack confirms that Sony was intent on continuing with the franchise despite the meager earnings of The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (just 35 million in total profit).

One of the options was to transform The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in an animated film and, at the same time, develop the crossover sui Sinister Six to the cinema, described as “potential collection of 2 billion dollars”.

After a first meeting with the Marvel (gone wrong), the plan was to keep the rights and produce The Amazing Spider-Man: Sinister Six Part 1 in 2016 and The Amazing- Spider-Man: Sinister Six Part 2 in 2017.

The two films would be followed by a spin-off with Emma Stone in the role of a Carnage feminine. In 2018, a film about Venom starring Channing Tatum and, even though the actor had already turned down the part, Sony was confident.

The spin-offs would culminate in the grand finale The Amazing Spider-Man 4: Part 1 in 2018 and The Amazing Spider-Man 4: Part 2 in 2019… but this was just the beginning!

In 2020, Sony had plans to make a female spin-off. In addition to this film, they wanted to produce a crossover with all the female characters in the franchise.

In 2021, a decidedly ambitious project would arrive: Spider-Man vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield.

Sony was aiming for a total of 2 billion in takings for the film with Maguire and Garfield.

In total it would have been 5 films with Andrew Garfield and a solo film with Emma Stone, while Dane DeHaan would return for 3 more films.

In case of failure, Sony would try to persuade Sam Raimi to return to writing and directing Spider-Man 4, as long as you do a recasting of Tobey Maguire And Kirsten Dunst.

Eventually the major failed to develop these plans and began discussions with the Marvel Studios and with Kevin Feige in the period 2015/2016.

Sony initially asked for $ 1.5 billion to sell the film rights to Spider-Man to the Marvel, also asking for the rights of other characters (Thor and Daredevil) in return.

Sony also wanted some of the merchandise earnings and an option for character-based animated films and series. They also wanted the rights to a television series, but feared that too many requests would cancel the deals.

A second Sony proposal was to sell the Spider-Man rights for at least $ 5 billion, after the initial price of $ 1.5 billion. Kevin Feige he described this proposal as “offensive”, believing it would only be beneficial to Sony.

In the end, a draft agreement was developed, which did not foresee a complete acquisition in the first phase, but the appearance of Andrew Garfield like Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War and in another project.

Garfield would return in The Amazing Spider-Man 3 in 2017. Avi Arad and Sam Raimi producers, the Russo brothers direct. Marvel could recasting anyone but Garfield.

Again, Sony wanted to accomplish Spider-Man vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, starring Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, in 2020.

Finally, in 2020, Marvel would gain full control of the rights after a $ 2 billion payment. In total, Sony would have earned 12 billion in profit over 5 years.

In the end, the two majors took a totally different path, negotiating two different agreements: the first is the historic one, which led to the debut of Tom Holland and its appearance in five projects (Homecoming, Far From Home, Civil War, Infinity War, Endgame) and the second is the one in progress that led to No Way Home.