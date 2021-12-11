Sony wanted to bring it to mobile systems, according to a document from Apple – Nerd4.life

According to a confidential document, originating from a closed-door presentation by Apple, which emerged as part of the Apple vs. Epic Games, already years ago Sony she was planning to take her subscription service PlayStation Now on mobile systems. Do you think that the project dates back to 2017.

Probably, if the Japanese multinational had really done it, the history of the cloud gaming as we know it would have been very different. Originally, PS Now allowed you to stream PS2 and, above all, PS3 titles on smart TVs, Blu-Ray players, PS3 and PS Vita, but just in 2017 it switched to supporting only PS4 and PC. The client was recently updated for PS5, but has never officially supported mobile systems or the Mac.

However, according to the trial document, Apple he knew that Sony was preparing for the launch of PS Now on mobile systems. The text talks about the extension of an existing streaming service for PlayStation users and an initial launch with more than 450 PS3 games and with the subsequent arrival of the PS4 ones.

Just in July 2017 some PS4 games were launched in the service. Evidently Apple really knew something that never got to the public. It was probably Sony itself who told him about it, given that for a similar debut it will need support from the Cupertino house.

Apple was so sure of the arrival of PS Now on mobile systems that it listed it among the services available on mobile in a slide.

Apple knew PS Now would arrive on mobile systems – Apple document image in Apple vs. Epic Games

Who knows why Sony changed its mind. Probably if he had taken this step, he would now be a leader in cloud gaming, given the success that PS4 was enjoying at the time, its intellectual properties of undoubted value and the effort made by Microsoft in reviving the fortunes of the Xbox after the launch. of Xbox One.