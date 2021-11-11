Sony wanted to produce 16 million PS5s by March 2022. It won’t make it, according to Bloomberg

After Nintendo, Sony also intends to lower the forecasts of consoles assembled during the current fiscal year, which will close in March 2022. The Japanese company, according to sources heard by Bloomberg, has lowered the PlayStation 5 that will be produced by next March from 16 million, the forecast previously announced to investors, to 15 million.

The PS5 that Sony has predicted it will be able to sell is slightly different: 14.8 million. The goal of 16 million, therefore, would have allowed Sony to have enough PS5 to fulfill the estimated demand by March 2022; and have additional inventory to start the next fiscal year.

According to rumors, Sony plans to sell 22.6 million PS5s between April 2022 and March 2023; but even this forecast could be at risk due to the semiconductor crisis, which is slowing the production chain of many technology and automotive companies.

In recent days, Nintendo has lowered the sales target for Switch by the end of March 2022 from 25.5 to 24 million units.

Even Steam Deck, Valve’s laptop focused on video games, is experiencing delays: the first shipments will not start before February 2022, which is two months later than planned, Valve said, because “due to scarce availability of raw materials, components do not arrive at our manufacturing facilities in time to meet our initial launch dates. “