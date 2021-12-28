Sony wants Anya Taylor Joy and Emma Stone for Black Cat and SpiderGwen?

After having revealed Tom Holland’s cachet for the next Spiderman, today we have for you two great rumors that in a few minutes have been around the web and concerning Spider-Gwen And Black Cat.

Giant Freakin Robot in fact in the past few hours has published a report in which it is stated that the star of The Queen’s Gambit And The New Mutants Anya Taylor-Joy would be considered for the role of Felicia Hardy / Black Cat in the Sony cinematic universe. It should be noted, however, how the site, although it has ‘guessed’ some scoop in the past, has not always proved to be the most reliable, from this point of view.

Another ballgame instead of the user born on Reddit and become extremely popular on Twitter MyTimeToShineH, who in recent months had anticipated practically all the details of the plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home, proving to be in possession of accurate and timely information. The user has not only confirmed the rumor about Anya Taylor Joy, but has even relaunched with an even bigger bomb: according to MyTime, in fact, Sony would like sign Emma Stone for a live-action version of Spider-Gwen.

As always, we reiterate that neither of the two information has been officially confirmed and at the moment, therefore, all that remains is to wait for any new updates. In the meantime, tell us what you think in the comments section and find out the first details on the story of Spiderman 4.