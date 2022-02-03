Sony wants Bungie employees to stay and is ready to pay them $ 1.2 billion – Nerd4.life

Sony PlayStation is ready to spend $ 1.2 billion (of the 3.6 total he will spend) in the form of bonuses and incentives for Bungie employees. This is what was stated at the most recent financial meeting.

There motivation? Simple, Sony is buying Bungie, but they want to make sure that, at the end of the process, they have the same Bungie in their hands as they are today. The Japanese company wants to ensure that it has access to the people who actually made the company great and who have years and years of experience on their backs.

Destiny 2: The Queen of Whispers

Bungie is extremely knowledgeable in this area live-service (and Sony is aiming more and more in this direction), plus its employees have made successful games such as Halo and Destiny over the years. Bungie will therefore be able to count on economic bonuses, creative freedom, managerial independence and will be able to continue self-publishing its titles, while also maintaining them multi-platform.

Certainly Sony has to hope that Bungie employees don’t decide to look for other avenues. The deal could be very profitable for both, for an analyst, who explains that Sony’s destiny is to move towards multimedia, an area in which Bungie is also expanding. Right now the company must hire, not lose employees – Sony’s strategy makes perfect sense.