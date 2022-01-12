Sony wants to produce more PS4s to compensate for the shortage of next-gen consoles? – Multiplayer.it

According to Bloomberg, Sony would have a seemingly bizarre strategy to compensate for the shortage of PS5 produced in this period, boosting PS4 production.

The Japanese company, according to what was reported by the newspaper, would have reported to the partners of the production chain that it intends to continue and also increase the production of PS4 compared to what was planned during the course of the 2022.

PS4 and PS4 will be destined to coexist for a while longer

There has never been an official announcement on the end of production of the console belonging to the last generation, but a reduction in this commitment was foreseeable until a gradual conclusion by 2022.

Instead, given the difficulty in sourcing raw materials and the general slowdown in assembly that is leading to the known scarcity of PS5 on the market, compared to the incessant demand, Sony has decided to focus again on PS4 to try to ease the pressure.

This strategy would have the dual purpose to continue to maintain an important presence on the market with a less expensive alternative to PS5 as far as users are concerned, while on the other hand it allows Sony to also maintain very active relationships with production partners, in order to still be able to rely on a close relationship that can allow for new agreements to be made easily.

The consequence of all this will be that PS4 will still be present as an important actress in the videogame market at least for 2022. This could lead to a slower abandonment of the machine in question also by the developers, with cross-gen productions perhaps destined to persist in the time, but that’s just a guess.

In the meantime, we look forward to any information from Sony on the new productions, which could arrive through a State of Play expected to arrive shortly, according to various rumors.